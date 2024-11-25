22 femicides, 12,544 domestic violence cases in Cyprus over the last 5 years

While one in three women worldwide has been subjected to physical or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime, official data has shown that the situation is also dire in Cyprus, according to the Cyprus Mail.

In the last five years, 12,544 cases of domestic violence have been recorded in the country, while 22 femicides have been committed.

These striking figures were announced at a joint press conference held by the Greek Ministry of Justice and the Gender Equality Commission.

The event also introduced the “Prevention and Combating Violence Against Women” campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness with the slogan “Gender violence is hidden in plain sight.”