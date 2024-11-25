32 people have changed their gender and name in Cyprus

It has been reported that 32 people in Cyprus have officially applied for gender and name change to date and all of their applications have been accepted.

According to Politis’ report based on data from the Ministry of Interior, the youngest person to have applied for gender and name change is 21, the oldest is 53, and 19 of them are female and 13 are male.

Due to the acceptance of their applications, these people’s official documents such as IDs, passports, voter certificates and birth certificates include the gender and name they chose.