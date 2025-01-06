Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Mon. Jan 6th, 2025
Live Migration Regional

298 migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya

By Famagusta Gazette

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday said that 298 migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya in the past week.

The migrants, intercepted and returned to Libya from Dec. 29, 2024, to Jan. 4, include 25 women and seven children, IOM said in a statement.

In 2024, 21,762 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, a rise of more than 4,500 from the previous year. The IOM also recorded 674 deaths and 1,015 missing migrants on the Central Mediterranean route in 2024, including those departing from Libya and other countries.

Since 2011, many migrants have chosen to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores from Libya. ■

By Famagusta Gazette

Related Post

Americas Live Russia Ukraine

Zelensky: Security guarantees will only work if they are provided by the US

Famagusta Gazette Jan 6, 2025
Asia Live Regional Tourism World

UAE recorded over one million air traffic movements in 2024

Famagusta Gazette Jan 6, 2025
Europe Live

Austria: Freedom Party’s leader Herbert Kickl to form new government

Famagusta Gazette Jan 6, 2025

You Missed

Americas Live Russia Ukraine

Zelensky: Security guarantees will only work if they are provided by the US

Asia Live Regional Tourism World

UAE recorded over one million air traffic movements in 2024

Europe Live

Austria: Freedom Party’s leader Herbert Kickl to form new government

Live Migration Regional

298 migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya

Famagusta Gazette