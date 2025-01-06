Austria: Freedom Party’s leader Herbert Kickl to form new government

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday tasked Freedom Party’s leader Herbert Kickl with forming a new government.

The move came after the collapse of three-party coalition talks among the People’s Party, the Social Democratic Party and the NEOS and later the failure of two-party negotiations following the NEOS’ withdrawal.

In last September’s parliamentary election, the far-right Freedom Party came first with around 29 percent of the vote, followed by the People’s Party and the Social Democratic Party with 26.3 percent and 21.1 percent respectively.