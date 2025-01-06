Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Mon. Jan 6th, 2025
Europe Live

Austria: Freedom Party’s leader Herbert Kickl to form new government

By Famagusta Gazette

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday tasked Freedom Party’s leader Herbert Kickl with forming a new government.

The move came after the collapse of three-party coalition talks among the People’s Party, the Social Democratic Party and the NEOS and later the failure of two-party negotiations following the NEOS’ withdrawal.

In last September’s parliamentary election, the far-right Freedom Party came first with around 29 percent of the vote, followed by the People’s Party and the Social Democratic Party with 26.3 percent and 21.1 percent respectively.

By Famagusta Gazette

Related Post

Americas Live Russia Ukraine

Zelensky: Security guarantees will only work if they are provided by the US

Famagusta Gazette Jan 6, 2025
Asia Live Regional Tourism World

UAE recorded over one million air traffic movements in 2024

Famagusta Gazette Jan 6, 2025
Live Migration Regional

298 migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya

Famagusta Gazette Jan 6, 2025

You Missed

Americas Live Russia Ukraine

Zelensky: Security guarantees will only work if they are provided by the US

Asia Live Regional Tourism World

UAE recorded over one million air traffic movements in 2024

Europe Live

Austria: Freedom Party’s leader Herbert Kickl to form new government

Live Migration Regional

298 migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya

Famagusta Gazette