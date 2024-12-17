7,500 missing during Bosnian War remain unaccounted for

Over 7,500 individuals who went missing during the Bosnian War in the 1990s remain unaccounted for, the Missing Persons Institute (MPI) of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has said.

Saliha Duderija, Chairwoman of the MPI, emphasized the critical need to respect the dead. She noted that of the 35,000 people reported missing during the war, nearly 80 percent have been found and identified. However, despite advancements in technology, progress in locating the remaining missing persons has been slower than expected.

The search is hindered by significant challenges, including resistance from some individuals to disclose information or provide access to critical archives. Families also face the emotional burden of deciding whether to bury only partial remains, a choice that leaves lasting psychological impacts, the institute noted.

Aljonka Dzeletovic, Chair of the MPI Advisory Board, shared her personal story of searching for her brother, who has been missing for 32 years. She urged the public to provide any information that could aid the search, emphasizing that every missing person represents a grieving family and community still yearning for closure. ■