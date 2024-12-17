Blue Origin plans to attempt the first launch of its New Glenn rocket

Posted on December 17, 2024

Blue Origin plans to attempt the first launch of its New Glenn rocket before the end of 2024.

The mission, called NG-1, will see New Glenn lift off from Blue Origin’s Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in U.S. state of Florida.

The rocket will carry Blue Ring Pathfinder, a payload that will test key technologies for its Blue Ring orbital transfer vehicle.

The demonstrator includes a communications array, power systems, and a flight computer affixed to a secondary payload adapter ring, according to Blue Origin. The pathfinder will validate Blue Ring’s communications capabilities from orbit to ground.

Famagusta Gazette