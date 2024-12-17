Blue Origin plans to attempt the first launch of its New Glenn rocket before the end of 2024.

The mission, called NG-1, will see New Glenn lift off from Blue Origin’s Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in U.S. state of Florida.

The rocket will carry Blue Ring Pathfinder, a payload that will test key technologies for its Blue Ring orbital transfer vehicle.

The demonstrator includes a communications array, power systems, and a flight computer affixed to a secondary payload adapter ring, according to Blue Origin. The pathfinder will validate Blue Ring’s communications capabilities from orbit to ground.