90 rockets crossed into Israel from Lebanon, 3 hurt

The Israeli military said on Monday it struck a rocket launcher in southern Lebanon after a barrage of 90 rockets crossed into the country from Lebanon, injuring three people.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that Hezbollah militants in Lebanon fired approximately 80 projectiles within five minutes at the Krayot, a cluster of towns north of Haifa, and the Galilee region.

“Most of the projectiles were intercepted, and fallen projectiles were identified in the area,” the military said, adding that two explosive drones from Lebanon were also intercepted in the Galilee area.

A few minutes later, another barrage of 10 rockets targeted the Western Galilee and Krayot, with some landing in open fields, the IDF noted.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service reported that strikes were identified in at least nine locations, injuring a 17-year-old boy, a 52-year-old man, and a 75-year-old man. Another man sustained injuries while rushing to a shelter.

Israel’s National Fire and Rescue Authority reported that rockets set fire to several vehicles, with one projectile striking an apartment and another hitting a bus stop, causing damage.

Throughout Monday, a total of about 175 rockets have been fired by Hezbollah forces at northern Israel, according to the IDF.