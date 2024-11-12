Summit calls for permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

A resolution passed at an Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Monday warned of the escalating conflict in the Middle East and its potential regional and global consequences.

The resolution, published in full by the Saudi Press Agency, also warned of the expansion of the aggression on the Gaza Strip, now extending to Lebanon, and the violation of the sovereignty of Iraq, Syria and Iran.

It expressed support for Egypt and Qatar’s efforts, in collaboration with the United States, to secure an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages and prisoners. The resolution held Israel accountable for the failure of these efforts due to its government’s withdrawal from the agreements reached by the negotiators.

The resolution urged the international community to take effective action to compel Israel to adhere to international law, condemning the double standards in the application of international law, humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter.

The summit followed the first meeting held in November 2023, focusing on the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestinian territories and Lebanon, as well as current regional developments.