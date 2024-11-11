Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition huge success

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2024 concluded with record-breaking attendance and multi-million-dollar deals announced.

Attendance increased by more than 20,000 from last year, with over 205,000 participants from 172 countries and regions attending, signaling the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s commitment to advancing sustainable socioeconomic progress through transformative energy innovation, the organizers said.

“The record-breaking 40th edition of ADIPEC has successfully convened the leading minds across multiple industries to drive value creation and shape a more sustainable energy future,” said Tayba Al Hashemi, chair of the ADIPEC 2024 and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Offshore, the largest offshore oil and gas producer in the UAE.

“With a dedicated focus on the transformative potential of AI, the ADIPEC provided a global platform to unlock economic opportunities through cross-sectoral collaboration,” she added.

During the conference, companies operated under ADNOC, the UAE state-owned oil company, announced multi-million-dollar deals.

Enersol, a joint venture between ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi Holding, has agreed to acquire a 95 percent stake in U.S.-based Deep Well Services for about 223 million U.S. dollars.

Adnoc Group has awarded a contract worth 490 million dollars to BGP, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Company, to expand the scope of an ongoing combined three-dimensional onshore and offshore seismic survey in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The conference concluded with the announcement of the 41st ADIPEC, scheduled for November 2025, with a mission to further drive the energy sector’s decarbonization efforts.