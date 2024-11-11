Worries over critical drinking water source for northwestern Türkiye

The water level in Sapanca Lake, a critical drinking water source for northwestern Türkiye, has dropped to its lowest point in five years due to ongoing drought conditions, local media reports.

Sapanca Lake’s level has fallen to 30.13 meters, marking its lowest in five years, according to local reports. The lake supplies drinking water to approximately 3 million residents in the cities of Sakarya and Kocaeli and is the largest natural water source in Türkiye’s Marmara region.

Unusually high temperatures, limited rainfall over the summer, inefficient irrigation practices, and illegal water use have contributed to widespread drought across several provinces, impacting lakes such as Sapanca.

The lake’s shoreline has reportedly receded by around 18 meters. Authorities expect the water level to rise with anticipated rainfall in the upcoming winter months. ■