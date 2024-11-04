Air France jets to avoid Red Sea airspace

Air France has suspended all its flights over the Red Sea until further notice.
The decision was taken after one of its crew reported spotting a “bright object” in Sudanese airspace at a high altitude.
Air France clarified that the course followed yesterday by some of its aircraft was modified and that some others made a U-turn and returned to the airports from which they had departed.
The situation in the Red Sea region is extremely dangerous, due to the war in Sudan and repeated attacks by the Houthi rebels.