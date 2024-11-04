India: 22 killed when bus falls into ditch

More than 22 people died and another two dozen were injured when the bus they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand on Monday, a local police officer said over phone.

The mishap occurred in Marchula area of the state’s Almora district at around 08:30 a.m., said the officer.

Some of the injured were said to be in critical condition. Rescue teams were deputed to the spot.

“The deceased were all locals. The ill-fated private bus was moving from Podhi to Ramnagar area when it met with the accident. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Those who are injured have been rushed to a local government hospital,” the police officer said.

Marchula is one of the tourist destinations in the hilly state of Uttarakhand.