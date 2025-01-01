Aleppo car bomb injures 4

A car bomb exploded in the northern Aleppo town of Tel Rifaat on Tuesday, injuring at least four people, including a child, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Ambulances rushed to the scene amid a heavy security deployment.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Recent reports indicate that the Syrian National Army, a Turkish-backed military group, entered Tel Rifaat on Tuesday as part of an offensive to counter the Kurdish Workers’ Party and Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, both viewed as terrorist organizations by Türkiye.