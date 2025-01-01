Israeli attacks on hospitals in Gaza have pushed the region’s healthcare system to “the brink of total collapse”, causing “catastrophic effect” on Palestinians’ access to health and medical care, said a report released on Tuesday by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

“It is essential that there be independent, thorough and transparent investigations of all of these incidents, and full accountability for all violations of international humanitarian and human rights law which have taken place,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

The attacks, documented between Oct. 12, 2023 and June 30, 2024, raise serious concerns about Israel’s compliance with international law, the report said, adding that widespread destruction of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure resulted in significant loss of life among patients, medical staff, and civilians, deepening the humanitarian crisis.

In most cases, Israel claimed Palestinian armed groups misused hospitals for military purposes. However, the report described these allegations as “vague and broad,” with insufficient evidence provided. In some cases, the accusations appeared “contradicted by publicly available information.”

“The protection of hospitals during warfare is paramount and must be respected by all sides, at all times,” said Turk.