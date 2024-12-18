All precautions have been taken regarding monkeypox in Cyprus

Cypriot Health Minister Michalis Damianos said that the situation with monkeypox in Cyprus is manageable.

According to the news in the Alithia newspaper, the minister stated that all necessary precautions were taken in Cyprus regarding the disease and that a total of 6 cases have been recorded in Cyprus to date, 5 in 2022 and 1 the other day.

Stating that everything necessary has been done on the issue, that there are protocols and that the situation is manageable, Damianos added that there is a sufficient amount of vaccine available.

It was also recalled that the Greek Cypriot patient, who was detected the other day and is under observation at the Nicosia General Hospital, is in good health.