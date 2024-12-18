Assad never considered resigning or fleeing the country

Syria’s former President Bashar al-Assad said he never considered resigning or fleeing the country amid the recent escalation there, according to his statement issued on Monday on the Telegram account of the Syrian Presidency.

“I remained in Damascus carrying out my duties until the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. As terrorist forces infiltrated Damascus, I moved to Latakia in coordination with our Russian allies to oversee combat operations,” Assad said.

The former Syrian leader said he arrived at the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Latakia Sunday morning. When the base came under a massive drone attack, Moscow ordered an urgent evacuation to Russia Sunday evening. This happened a day after the fall of Damascus, according to the statement.

“At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party. The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught,” Assad said, according to the Telegram post.

Assad said the events that unfolded in Syria have not affected his sense of belonging to Syria and its people.

“It is a belonging filled with hope that Syria will once again be free and independent,” he said. ■