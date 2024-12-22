The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining momentum in Germany, with 20 percent of companies now incorporating the technology — a notable increase from 12 percent in 2022 and 11 percent in 2021.

Large companies are leading the way, with nearly half of those employing 250 or more workers using AI.

In contrast, adoption rates are lower among medium-sized enterprises (28 percent) with 50 to 249 employees and small businesses (17 percent) with 10 to 49 employees.

Among companies using AI, the most common applications are written language analysis and speech recognition. These technologies are primarily utilized in marketing and sales.

However, many businesses still remain hesitant to adopt AI.