Strong winds have brought Christmas traffic to a halt in the UK. With just a few days left until Christmas, over 100 flights have been cancelled from London Heathrow.

Heathrow is the UK’s largest airport and is considered the busiest in Europe. The suspensions come just one day before Christmas Eve, a time when many people are travelling home for Christmas.

“Due to strong winds and airspace restrictions, a small number of flights have been cancelled today. This is to ensure that most passengers can still travel as planned,” a Heathrow spokesperson told the British news agency PA.

“We know how important it is to travel at this time of year, and we have extra staffing to make sure people get there. We encourage people to check with their airline to see if their flight is on schedule.”

Wind gusts of 33 meters per second are reported in the London area on Sunday, and a yellow storm warning has been issued for large parts of the United Kingdom.