At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip

At least 12 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to Palestinian sources.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for the Civil Defense Authority in Gaza, said four people were killed and five others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

Three more Palestinians were killed, and 15 others wounded when Israeli aircraft struck a gathering in Jabalia Al-Nazla in the northern Gaza Strip, Basal added.

In a separate incident, Al-Awda Hospital reported that it received the body of one fatality and two injured individuals following an Israeli airstrike on a house near the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Hussam Al-Daqran, spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, said medical teams recovered four bodies and multiple wounded after an airstrike targeted a house in the Al-Bureij refugee camp.

The Israeli military has been carrying out large-scale operations in Gaza following a Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which left about 1,200 Israelis dead and saw around 250 hostages taken into Gaza.

The Gaza-based health authorities reported on Tuesday that the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks has risen to 45,885. They also warned of a critical fuel shortage threatening hospitals, oxygen stations, and other medical facilities.

“There is no fuel stock in hospitals due to the occupation’s restricted supply policy since the start of the war,” the health authorities said in a statement, calling on international and humanitarian organizations to urgently intervene and provide fuel to sustain hospital operations