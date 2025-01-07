The number of laboratory-confirmed mpox deaths in Uganda has climbed to 10 after four fatalities were registered in the last five days in the East African country, according to authorities.

In a situation update report released Monday, Uganda’s Ministry of Health said at least 156 new infections were registered in the last five days, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 1,571 since the outbreak was declared six months ago.

The ministry said 19 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, with 17 cases registered in the central district of Wakiso, one in Uganda’s capital of Kampala, and another in Lira.

The ministry, with support from the World Health Organization and partners, has intensified preventive measures, including enhanced surveillance, case management, conducting health meetings, risk communication and community engagement, and public awareness campaigns to curb the spread of the disease.

Mpox is an illness caused by the monkeypox virus. It is a viral infection that can spread between people, mainly through close contact. Common symptoms of mpox include a rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands.