At least six people were injured as tornadoes battered Oklahoma

At least six people were injured on Sunday as powerful storms and tornadoes battered the Oklahoma City, capital city of the middle U.S. state of Oklahoma, authorities said.

The injured were rushed to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Oklahoma City Police Department Captain Valerie Littlejohn.

The storms caused substantial damage as they peeled roofs and walls off buildings, downed trees, flipped over vehicles, and left neighborhood streets with debris overnight, said the officer.

Nearly 95,000 customers lost power during the storms in the state, but the figure went down to just over 37,000 by early Sunday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.