Turkey’s Erdogan calls for global recognition of Palestine, blasts “Zionist aggression”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged all countries to recognize the State of Palestine to halt what he described as “Zionist aggression.”

Erdogan made the remarks in a speech delivered at the 40th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) in Istanbul.

“One of the best responses to the Zionist aggression against Gaza and Lebanon would be for more states to recognize the State of Palestine,” Erdogan said. “On this occasion, I once again reiterate my call to all countries to recognize the State of Palestine.”

The Turkish leader also highlighted the need for unity in the Islamic world to support the “just” struggles of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

“Otherwise, we will be unable to prevent the fire that Israel has ignited in Gaza and is now spreading to Lebanon, from engulfing our entire region,” he noted.