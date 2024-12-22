At least ten dead in plane crash in Brazil

Local authorities report that at least ten people have died after a plane crashed in the tourist town of Gramado in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. Reuters reports.

Brazilian media reports that it was a small plane. There were reportedly no survivors.

The plane crashed into several buildings, writes Globonews . At least 15 people have been sent to hospital. Most of them reportedly needed treatment for smoke inhalation.

Earlier this year, 62 people died when a plane crashed north of the city of Sao Paolo in Brazil.