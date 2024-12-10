Austria will drop its veto on Bulgaria and Romania joining Schengen

Austria will drop its veto on Bulgaria and Romania fully joining the border-free Schengen area, its interior ministry said on Monday.

This will remove the last roadblock to the European Union (EU) interior ministers’ approval of the two countries’ full entry into the Schengen area at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

According to Austrian broadcaster ORF, the country’s interior ministry said on Monday that it would no longer “stand in the way” for the two countries’ full accession to the Schengen area.

The European Council greenlighted at the end of last year the partial entry of the two countries, both EU members, into the Schengen area, with the controls at the air and sea borders lifted since the end of March this year.

With their expected full entry, the controls on land borders will also be dropped.

Austria initially opposed their full accession due to the high number of illegal immigration via the Balkan route.

However, with the joint border protection efforts by Austria, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary since the end of last year, Austria’s interior ministry has seen a significant drop in illegal border crossings into the EU this year, ORF reported.