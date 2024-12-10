Philippines: Massive evacuation after volcanic eruption

The day after a large-scale but short-lived volcanic eruption, around 87,000 people are evacuated from a central part of the Philippines.

The eruption of the Kanlaon volcano on the island of Negros has not resulted in any deaths, but the danger level has been raised, indicating that more and larger eruptions may occur.

The hasty evacuation includes towns and villages closest to the western and southern slopes of the volcano. In the municipality of La Castellana in Negros Occidental province alone, nearly 47,000 people are being evacuated from a 6-kilometer danger zone, according to the civil defense.