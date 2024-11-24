Blustery weather grips Cyprus, strong coastal winds till tomorrow

A yellow warning for strong winds in Cyprus has been in effect since 4am and lasts until midnight, Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Service, strong to gale-force winds, 7 to 8 Beaufort, are expected that will affect the coastal areas.

Also, very strong to strong winds of 6 to 7 Beaufort are expected to affect mountainous and inland areas.

The Civil Defense issued recommendations to the public to minimize the negative consequences of extreme weather events.

Citizens are asked to limit their movements, make sure that the wells outside their houses are not blocked and that the gutters in their properties are working normally.

The public are also urged to secure objects that are likely to blow away, such as water heaters and dustbins.