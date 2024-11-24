Protestors decry Cyprus being used as ‘base for NATO forces’

A protest march took place outside the Center for Land and Maritime Security and Port Security (CyCLOPS) in Larnaca on Sunday, organized by the Pancypriot Peace Council.

Holding banners that read slogans such as “Neither USA nor NATO, Cyprus is not a protectorate”, “Cyprus a bridge of peace and cooperation of peoples, without foreign armies and bases”, “Neither Cyprus in NATO, nor NATO in Cyprus” and “United for Palestine”, more than 500 people participated in the event.

In his speech at a gathering, the general secretary of AKEL stated that the gradual transformation of the country into a base for NATO forces, which began with the previous government and continues with the current one, causes huge risks.

He added that in Gaza, a war is raging, the barbarity shames human civilization.