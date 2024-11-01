Boom time for hotels in Japan

Japan’s domestic hotel and ryokan stays reached an estimated 54.07 million in September, setting a new record for the month and surpassing last year’s figures by 3.6 percent, data from Japan’s Tourism Agency showed.

The increase was a reflection of growing tourism demand, with foreign visitors contributing 11.93 million stays, an 18.3-percent rise from September 2023.

Japanese residents accounted for 42.14 million domestic stays, slightly up 0.1 percent from last year.

Both foreign and domestic stays marked all-time highs for September, indicating a strong recovery in Japan’s traveling market.

The data came on Thursday as Japan has introduced a series of initiatives to attract visitors and boost tourism, bolstered by the weak yen. ■