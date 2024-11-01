China launches climate change expedition to Antarctic

China’s 41st Antarctic expedition team set sail Friday, starting a mission expected to last nearly seven months.

Over the coming months, researchers will build the supporting infrastructure for the Qinling Station in Antarctica, investigate the impact of climate change on the Antarctic ecosystem, and conduct international research and logistics cooperation.

The expedition will be carried out by three ships, including research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, as well as cargo vessel Yong Sheng.