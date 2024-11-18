Cairo ICT expo underway

The 28th edition of the Cairo ICT expo, Egypt’s largest information and communications technology (ICT) exhibition, kicked off on Sunday with the participation of more than 400 international and local exhibitors.

The five-day event, held in the Egyptian capital Cairo, was inaugurated by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and a number of ministers.

Under the theme “The Next Wave,” the expo showcases cutting-edge technologies, including advancements in 5G, AI-driven solutions, blockchain innovations, and satellite communications.

“The communications sector represents hope for Egypt’s youth and the real train of development on which all other sectors depend,” Madbouly said while touring the expo’s pavilions.

He added that the Egyptian government is making efforts to advance digital transformation, develop digital infrastructure, and expand the scope of digital government services.