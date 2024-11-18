Yemen’s Houthi group launch fresh drone attack on Israel

Yemen’s Houthi group announced on Sunday it had launched a fresh drone attack on Israel.

In a televised statement, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the operation was carried out “in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples,” targeting a number of “military and vital targets” in the Israeli cities of Jaffa and Ashkelon.

“The operation was carried out by a number of drones and achieved its goals successfully,” he added, vowing that his group would launch more attacks until Israel stops its war in Gaza and Lebanon.

The latest attack occurred less than 24 hours after the Houthi group claimed responsibility for a drone strike on the southern Israeli port city of Eilat on Saturday.

Israel has yet to comment on the Houthi strikes.

Since November 2023, the Houthi group has launched rocket and drone attacks on Israel to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid their ongoing conflict with Israelis.