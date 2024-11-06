Chevron boss meets Cyprus’s energy minister for gas talks

The progress of the work to finalize the Development and Production Plan for the much-discussed “Aphrodite” field topped talks between the Minister of Energy Giorgos Papanastasiou and the Vice President of Chevron for international research and production issues in their meeting today in Abu Dhabi.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the International Exhibition and Conference on energy issues.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Energy, as agreed between the two sides, a consultation has begun in order to reach an agreement that ensures the development of the field, without further delay. It is added that, in this context, the progress of the work of the technical groups involved in the project was discussed.

The Vice President of Chevron characterized the meeting as another step for both sides in the direction of promoting the development of the “Aphrodite” field.

Aphrodite gas field is an offshore gas field off the southern coast of Cyprus located at the exploratory drilling block 12 in the country’s maritime Exclusive Economic Zone and bordering the Yishai gas field, located in Israeli territorial waters.