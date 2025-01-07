Famagusta Gazette

Cooperation between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt essential for Med peace

By Famagusta Gazette
ΠτΔ – Δηλώσεις στον Τύπο Κάιρο, Αίγυπτος Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης προβαίνει σε δηλώσεις στον Τύπο. // PoR – Statements to the Press Cairo, Egypt The President of the Republic, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, makes statements to the Press.
The Cypriot government spokesman described the Trilateral Summit of Cyprus-Greece-Egypt, which will be held tomorrow in Cairo, as particularly important, due to the ongoing crises in Gaza and Syria, as well as the broader turmoil in the Red Sea region.

He said that, in a fluid and volatile international environment, closer cooperation between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt is essential in order to ensure peace, stability and the prospect of economic and social progress in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Konstantinos Letymbiotis said that it is a milestone for the deepening of cooperation between the countries and strengthens the common path of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt, especially in light of the upcoming assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union by the Republic of Cyprus in 2026.

Within the framework of the Summit, Memoranda of Cooperation are expected to be signed, among others, in the fields of Healthcare, Port Development, Information and Communications Technology and Strengthening Investment Relations.

