Norway: Concern over the potential influence of billionaire Elon Musk

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has expressed concern over the potential influence of billionaire Elon Musk on democratic processes, criticizing his involvement in the internal affairs of other nations.

In an interview with the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) on Monday, Store said, “I find it concerning that a man with enormous access to social media and significant financial resources intervenes so directly in the internal affairs of other countries. That is not how things should be between democracies and allies.”

Store made the comments during the political program Politisk kvarter in response to a question about concerns Musk might interfere in Norwegian parliamentary elections set for September.

The concerns stem from Musk’s recent statements regarding countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

Store stressed the need for a unified response to such potential interference. “If we were to see this in Norway, I hope and assume that the entire Norwegian political spectrum would warn against it and distance itself from such actions,” he said.

In recent years, Musk has publicly commented on contentious political issues in various nations, including Europe’s energy crisis and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.