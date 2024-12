At least 14 people have died in a powerful cyclone on the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte.

On Sunday, the storm hit the coast of Mozambique.

Poor residential areas in the French territory of Mayotte were crushed to pieces by the strong winds.

On its way to Mozambique, the storm appears to have become even more powerful. It hit the coast about 40 kilometers south of the city of Pemba, located in northern Mozambique.