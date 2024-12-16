Turkey’s defense minister says there are no signs that ISIS is resurgent in Syria.

For the time being, Turkish soldiers will remain in the country.

Turkey may reconsider its military presence in Syria when the necessary conditions are in place, according to Defense Minister Yasar Guler. He also says that Turkey is ready to provide Syrian forces with military training if the new Syrian rulers request it.

Turkey supports parts of the Syrian rebel movement, and the country is considered the big geopolitical winner after the fall of the Assad regime.