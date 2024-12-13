Cyprus: “15 Years of Service to Aviation”

Welcome address by the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Alexis Vafeades, at the working lunch by FSF-MED on the theme of “15 Years of Service to Aviation”

It is with great pleasure that I welcome all of you to this working lunch organised by the Mediterranean Flight Safety Foundation (FSF-MED). It is an honour to be here with such a distinguished group of professionals, united in our shared mission to enhance aviation safety.

First and foremost, I would like to congratulate the Foundation for organising this event and for its continuous contribution to enhancing flight. The Government has supported the Foundation since its inauguration, and we will continue to do so, as we recognise the significant role that non-governmental organisations play in complementing governmental efforts in highly technical matters such as aviation and flight safety.

In addition to promoting new significant aviation issues, and fostering the discussion and exchange of ideas on important aviation matters, events of this nature contribute effectively to the development of regional cooperation and the future of regional aviation. Air travel is by its nature a transnational and interregional activity that requires extensive collaboration and understanding between countries and organisations.

This cooperation becomes even more important in light of the volatile and politically unstable environment in which we live. It is for this reason that the Cyprus Government attaches great importance to developing good relations with all our neighbours. We firmly believe that Cyprus, as the only country in the region that is a member of both the European Union and Eurocontrol, has the potential to play a leading role in promoting regional cooperation and facilitating the development of aviation as a means of fostering economic prosperity and political stability.

The strategic objectives of the Ministry, fully aligned with the geographical location of Cyprus, include the development of modern, safe, and sustainable air transport, the enhancement of Cyprus’ air connectivity and the provision of high-quality services and airport infrastructure. Together with Hermes Airports, the Ministry works collaboratively to enhance these aviation pillars and further support tourism in Cyprus.

Furthermore, the Ministry actively supports the Department of Civil Aviation Air Traffic Services in upgrading air navigation infrastructure, ensuring that Cyprus is favourably compared to other European countries. The Cyprus Air Traffic Controllers, Engineers, and Aviation Professionals manage increasing numbers of air traffic in the Nicosia FIR in a complex environment, due to the ongoing military operations in the region and the changing flows of traffic. They are supported by modern technological infrastructure, and the competency and professionalism of the staff. However, we must also remain vigilant against risks to aviation arising from the refusal of the Turkish civil aviation authorities to coordinate transiting traffic with the Lefkosia (Nicosia) Area Control Centre.

The Ministry is also working towards the establishment of an independent state-owned company to provide Air Navigation Services, aimed at enhancing our service standards and creating the necessary conditions to meet future challenges posed by evolving regulatory framework and emerging technologies. This project is in its final stages, and hopefully the new company will soon be in operation. In addition, the regulatory part of the Department of Civil Aviation is undergoing restructuring to evolve into a mature, financially independent, and autonomous civil aviation authority that supports the safe and efficient provision of services, and further development of aviation in Cyprus.

As we look to the future, we remain committed to advancing aviation in Cyprus, reinforcing our infrastructure, and fostering closer cooperation across the region. We understand that the challenges of tomorrow require innovation, collaboration, and foresight, and we are determined to meet these challenges head-on.

I wish you all a fruitful discussion and a pleasant time.