Introducing a tourist tax in parts of Gran Canaria

The municipal council of Mogán on Gran Canaria decided on Thursday to introduce a fee of 0.15 euros per night, according to local media .

Everyone who stays overnight at hotels and other accommodation services in the municipality must pay this fee from the New Year.

Puerto de Mogán is located on the south side of the island and is one of the most popular places to holiday in the Canary Islands. The municipality also includes the famous resorts of Taurito, Amadores, Cura, Tauro, Puerto Rico and Arguineguín.

Opponents of the fee believe that the costs of administering the fee will be higher than what the municipality will actually receive through the tourist tax.