Cyprus and the United Kingdom pledge to strengthen bilateral relations

Cyprus and the United Kingdom (UK) pledged on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral relations and collaborate to promote stability in the Middle East during a visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to the Mediterranean island.

This visit marked the first by a British prime minister to Cyprus in 53 years and included talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. The leaders’ last meeting was two months ago in London, where they agreed to launch a strategic dialogue to deepen cooperation.

Described as “historic” by both leaders, the visit underscored the importance of enhancing their nations’ longstanding partnership. Discussions covered a broad range of topics, including the Middle East crisis, bilateral relations, and expanded cooperation in defense, security, trade, investments, education, and technology.

Speaking to the press, Christodoulides highlighted the visit’s significance, noting that it took place amid “great developments in our region.” He emphasized the importance of collaboration to create “conditions of stability and security.”

Starmer echoed these sentiments, describing the UK-Cyprus relationship as deep-rooted and expressing optimism about elevating it to “an even stronger level.”

Also on Tuesday, Starmer visited a British air base on Cyprus’s southern coast. The base, along with a land installation, remains sovereign British territory under an agreement established when Cyprus gained independence from Britain in 1960. The base serves as a launch site for military operations in Libya and Yemen.

Starmer’s visit to Cyprus followed his tour to Gulf Arab states, reflecting the UK’s pursuit of regional cooperation amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.