Trump loyalist Kari Lake to lead Voice of America

President-elect Donald Trump has named Kari Lake as head of the state-funded media group Voice of America.

The 55-year-old has a background as a news anchor and is considered a so-called hardliner Republican.

Lake has been a clear supporter of Trump, including by spreading his false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

She lost the election race for a Senate seat for the state of Arizona in last month’s election.

The Voice of America (VOA) still plays a significant role as an international broadcaster, although its function has evolved since its inception during World War II.

A 2022 overview showed that the broadcasts reach 326 million adults per week via various platforms.