Cyprus appoints official for Religious Freedoms and Protection of Minorities in the Middle East

Written statement by the Government Spokesman, Mr Konstantinos Letymbiotis

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, recognising the critical importance of protecting religious freedom and supporting minorities in the Middle East, has decided to appoint Ms Thessalia Salina Shambos as the Special Representative of the Republic of Cyprus for Religious Freedoms and Protection of Minorities in the Middle East.

Ms Thessalia Salina Shambos, with proven diplomatic skills and experience, will work for the protection of Christian and other minorities through dialogue with states in the region, to strengthen their rights and promote sustainable solutions to the challenges they face. Her mission will also assist the European Union (EU)’s efforts to support religious groups in the region.

At the same time, the appointee will promote multilateral dialogue and interreligious meetings to enhance the inclusion of Christian minorities in the region’s political processes.

The Special Representative of the Republic of Cyprus will also promote humanitarian and development assistance to religious minority communities, with a focus on health, education, and victim reintegration projects. The protection of cultural heritage will also be a key priority, with the strengthening of actions for the restoration and protection of religious and cultural monuments. In addition, the Special Representative will highlight the diplomatic role of the Republic of Cyprus as a bridge between the European Union and the Middle East, building on its geographical, cultural and historical position, while strengthening European efforts to promote peace, tolerance and sustainable development.

With the appointment of Ms Thessalia Salina Shambos, the Republic of Cyprus reaffirms its commitment to support the religious communities of the Middle East, to promote regional stability and to showcase the richness of the region’s cultural and religious heritage.