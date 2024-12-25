Turkey: “Copper was the lifeblood of our ancestors’ kitchens during the Ottoman Empire”

In a workshop resonant with the metallic percussion of hammering, Zekeriya Dogan transforms copper sheets into delicate culinary vessels, his hands tracing techniques passed down through generations.

Each strike of his hammer against gleaming metal tells a story of cultural heritage slowly fading into memory.

Nestled in the historic streets of Trabzon, a city perched on the Black Sea coast, Dogan’s atelier is a sanctuary of traditional craftsmanship. Shelves lined with intricately crafted pots, lids, and teapots stand as silent witnesses to an art form struggling to survive in an era of mass production and technological convenience.

“Copper was the lifeblood of our ancestors’ kitchens during the Ottoman Empire,” Dogan said, his voice tinged with a mixture of pride and melancholy. “Now, younger generations prefer stainless steel and non-stick surfaces, relegating our craft to the margins of modern life.”

The decline is stark and undeniable. Where once nearly 100 copper manufacturers populated this street, now only three or four remain. This dramatic contraction reflects broader economic and cultural shifts challenging traditional artisanal practices across Türkiye.

The challenges are multifaceted. Copper cookware demands meticulous maintenance — regular cleaning and re-tinning that modern consumers find labor-intensive. Additionally, the craft’s labor-intensive nature makes its products significantly more expensive than mass-produced alternatives, further diminishing its market appeal.

Anatolian lands, the cradle of coppersmithing in the world, also have rich copper ore deposits. For example, academics have noted that the Ergani copper deposit in eastern Anatolia has been a site of copper mining for over 7,000 years. According to reports, there are nearly 500 copper ore deposits in Anatolia today.

Organizations like the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Artisans are mounting efforts to preserve this endangered craft. Through workshops, financial support, and cultural preservation initiatives, they hope to reignite interest in a skill that represents centuries of culinary and metallurgic tradition.

Yet the fundamental question remains: Can a craft rooted in generations of skill and patience survive in a world increasingly driven by efficiency and instant gratification?

“We are not just making cookware,” Dogan said. “We are preserving a piece of our cultural memory.” ■