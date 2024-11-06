Cyprus bank warns of more scams

The Bank of Cyprus has urged all its clients to stay vigilant against fraudsters impersonating the bank.

These individuals are promoting fraudulent investment schemes that seem legitimate by sending emails and SMS messages directing users to counterfeit websites, aiming to deceive them into providing their 1bank login credentials, One-Time Codes (OTP), card details, and other banking and personal data.

They might also reach out to the public via phone or social media, insisting that they “must act immediately” or that “an excellent investment opportunity awaits!”

“The Bank of Cyprus is dedicated to enhancing measures for fraud prevention and security,” the bank stated in an announcement on Wednesday.