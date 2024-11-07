Positive feedback at WTM for Cyprus

Cyprus’s Deputy Tourism Minister, Costas Koumis, met with industry players in the tourism industry at the World Travel Market in London.

He got positive feedback about Cyprus’ tourism future after talking with big airlines, travel companies, and tourism representatives from Britain and other countries.

“We had many meetings with important people in the tourism world,” Koumis said.

World Travel Market London is home to the world’s travel trade – the most influential travel and tourism event globally.

The event takes place amid growing concerns over the impact of tourism on climate change as well as extreme weather events affecting the sector.