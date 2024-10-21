Cyprus banning mobile phones in secondary schools

Cyprus has joined a small group of European Union (EU) countries banning mobile phones in secondary schools.

Education Minister Athina Michaelidou announced that new rules will be issued in two weeks, requiring devices to be deactivated and stored during school hours, except for emergencies or educational use.

The ban, approved by parliament, aims to create a distraction-free environment, improve student focus, reduce bullying, and support those with mobile addiction.

Cyprus follows EU countries like France, Hungary, and Italy in restricting mobile phone use in schools. ■