Tue. Oct 22nd, 2024
Migrant boat sinks off Greece’s Samos island in the Aegean Sea

By Famagusta Gazette

A man and a woman died when a migrant boat sank off Greece’s Samos island in the Aegean Sea, the Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Monday.

Another 22 people were rescued while a search and rescue operation is ongoing. The exact number of people on board at the time of the incident, as well as their nationalities, remains unclear.

Since 2015, Greece has become a key entry point for irregular migrant and refugee flows into the European Union, with hundreds losing their lives during dangerous journeys at sea.

