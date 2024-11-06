Cyprus bus operator decries vandalism by students

Cyprus Public Transport has issued an indirect ultimatum to the Ministry of Transport, warning it may discontinue student transport services in Nicosia and Larnaca due to recurring vandalism of its vehicles.

The company’s warning prompted Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades to request a detailed briefing on the situation.

In a statement, the transport operator said in light of all vandalism incidents that have occurred on buses serving school routes in both Nicosia and Larnaca, they would be forced to formally request the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works to suspend certain routes.

The company cited extensive damage to its buses stating that repair costs had reached unsustainable levels. It noted that no compensation had been received for the damages incurred.