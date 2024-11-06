Work on the Cyprus-Greece Interconnector is moving forward. This is according to Manos Manousakis, the head of Greece’s power grid operator. He spoke about the project’s progress at a recent investment conference in Athens.

Underwater surveys are currently happening in the waters of both Cyprus and Greece. Manousakis expects more news about the project’s €1.9 billion funding by the end of 2024.

As for the Cyprus-Israel Interconnector, a study on the project’s costs and benefits is underway. Results from this study are expected in early 2025.