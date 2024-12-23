Cyprus: Education Survey 2022/2023

Based on the results of the Annual Survey on Education for the school year 2022/2023, the total number of pupils and students at all educational levels reached 208.374 compared to 203.041 the school year 2021/2022, recording an increase (2,6%). The total number of educational institutions in 2022/2023 was 1.351 compared to 1.313 in 2021/2022. Finally, the total number of teachers in 2022/2023 was 16.475, recording an increase (3,6%) compared to 2021/2022, where teachers were 15.907.

Number of Students and Educational Institutions by Level of Education

For the school year 2022/2023 in Pre-school and Pre-primary education, 764 kindergartens and day nurseries operated with 37.344 children, recording an increase (6,8%) compared to the 2021/2022 school year, where 728 kindergartens and day nurseries operated with 34.980 children.

In Primary education, 358 schools operated with 58.168 pupils, showing an increase (2,3%) compared to 2021/2022, where 360 schools operated with 56.853 pupils.

In Secondary education, during 2022/2023, 59.926 pupils enrolled in 171 schools, showing an increase (2,9%) compared to 2021/2022, where 167 schools operated with 58.212 pupils.

In Tertiary education, 58 educational institutions operated with a total number of 52.936 students. The corresponding figures for the academic year 2021/2022 were 58 educational institutions and 52.996 students.

Additionally, in 2022/2023, 11 Special Schools operated with 551 pupils and 211 teachers, while in 2021/2022, for the same number of schools, we had 524 pupils and 217 teachers.

Financial Statistics of Education

Public expenditure in all levels of education amounted to €1.445,9 million in 2022 and accounted for 13,0% of the Government Budget and 4,9% of the Gross Domestic Product.

The corresponding amounts for the financial year 2021 amounted to €1.357,3 million and accounted for 13,1% of the Government Budget and 5,4% of the Gross Domestic Product.

The cost per student for public education in 2022 measured, in terms of current expenditure, €5.770 for Pre-School and Pre-Primary, €8.082 for Primary, €12.026 for Secondary General, €14.361 for Secondary Vocational and €13.591 for Tertiary education.

The corresponding current expenditure per pupil for public education in 2021 was €5.637 for Pre-School and Pre-Primary, €7.377 for Primary, €11.419 for Secondary General, €14.006 for Secondary Vocational and €12.955 for Tertiary education.

Table 1 School Year Pupils/Students by Education Level Pre-School & Pre-Primary Primary Secondary Tertiary 2022/23 37.344 58.168 59.926 52.936 2021/22 34.980 56.853 58.212 52.996 2020/21 32.958 58.093 56.714 53.508 2019/20 33.329 58.779 55.922 53.192 2018/19 33.108 58.060 55.499 50.211 2017/18 32.522 56.699 54.966 47.169 2015/16 30.471 54.292 55.711 40.347 2010/11 28.582 54.083 63.764 32.118 2005/06 26.557 59.401 65.660 20.587 2000/01 26.455 63.387 64.023 11.934 1995/96 26.254 64.660 59.845 8.874 1990/91 23.694 62.962 44.614 6.554 1985/86 16.810 50.990 46.159 3.134 1980/81 10.397 48.701 47.599 1.940 1975/76 4.229 56.554 49.373 602 1970/71 4.325 69.160 42.245 698

Table 2 School Year Educational Institutions by Education Level Pre-School & Pre-Primary Primary Secondary Tertiary 2022/23 764 358 171 58 2021/22 728 360 167 58 2020/21 734 360 168 55 2019/20 743 361 168 57 2018/19 745 361 164 57 2017/18 745 362 165 55 2015/16 726 362 167 48 2010/11 680 368 166 43 2005/06 682 365 158 36 2000/01 642 367 134 32 1995/96 647 381 123 33 1990/91 572 383 108 27 1985/86 423 380 103 16 1980/81 259 443 91 13 1975/76 96 400 80 6 1970/71 109 565 83 5

Methodological Information

Coverage of Annual Survey on Education

The Annual Survey on Education collects annually detailed data on pupils/students, graduates, staff, and funding for all levels of education. It covers all educational institutions, public and private, in the Government controlled areas.

Reference period

The reference period for the data of Pre-School and Pre-Primary, Primary, Secondary and Special education is October 2022. The reference period for Tertiary education is the academic year 2022/2023. For the financial statistics of education, the reference period is the calendar year 2022.