Cyprus: Education Survey 2022/2023

Based on the results of the Annual Survey on Education for the school year 2022/2023, the total number of pupils and students at all educational levels reached 208.374 compared to 203.041 the school year 2021/2022, recording an increase (2,6%). The total number of educational institutions in 2022/2023 was 1.351 compared to 1.313 in 2021/2022. Finally, the total number of teachers in 2022/2023 was 16.475, recording an increase (3,6%) compared to 2021/2022, where teachers were 15.907.
Number of Students and Educational Institutions by Level of Education
For the school year 2022/2023 in Pre-school and Pre-primary education, 764 kindergartens and day nurseries operated with 37.344 children, recording an increase (6,8%) compared to the 2021/2022 school year, where 728 kindergartens and day nurseries operated with 34.980 children.
In Primary education, 358 schools operated with 58.168 pupils, showing an increase (2,3%) compared to 2021/2022, where 360 schools operated with 56.853 pupils.
In Secondary education, during 2022/2023, 59.926 pupils enrolled in 171 schools, showing an increase (2,9%) compared to 2021/2022, where 167 schools operated with 58.212 pupils.
In Tertiary education, 58 educational institutions operated with a total number of 52.936 students. The corresponding figures for the academic year 2021/2022 were 58 educational institutions and 52.996 students.
Additionally, in 2022/2023, 11 Special Schools operated with 551 pupils and 211 teachers, while in 2021/2022, for the same number of schools, we had 524 pupils and 217 teachers.
Financial Statistics of Education
Public expenditure in all levels of education amounted to €1.445,9 million in 2022 and accounted for 13,0% of the Government Budget and 4,9% of the Gross Domestic Product.
The corresponding amounts for the financial year 2021 amounted to €1.357,3 million and accounted for 13,1% of the Government Budget and 5,4% of the Gross Domestic Product.
The cost per student for public education in 2022 measured, in terms of current expenditure, €5.770 for Pre-School and Pre-Primary, €8.082 for Primary, €12.026 for Secondary General, €14.361 for Secondary Vocational and €13.591 for Tertiary education.
The corresponding current expenditure per pupil for public education in 2021 was €5.637 for Pre-School and Pre-Primary, €7.377 for Primary, €11.419 for Secondary General, €14.006 for Secondary Vocational and €12.955 for Tertiary education.
|Table 1
|School Year
|
Pupils/Students by Education Level
|
Pre-School & Pre-Primary
|
Primary
|
Secondary
|
Tertiary
|2022/23
|
37.344
|
58.168
|
59.926
|
52.936
|2021/22
|
34.980
|
56.853
|
58.212
|
52.996
|2020/21
|
32.958
|
58.093
|
56.714
|
53.508
|2019/20
|
33.329
|
58.779
|
55.922
|
53.192
|2018/19
|
33.108
|
58.060
|
55.499
|
50.211
|2017/18
|
32.522
|
56.699
|
54.966
|
47.169
|2015/16
|
30.471
|
54.292
|
55.711
|
40.347
|2010/11
|
28.582
|
54.083
|
63.764
|
32.118
|2005/06
|
26.557
|
59.401
|
65.660
|
20.587
|2000/01
|
26.455
|
63.387
|
64.023
|
11.934
|1995/96
|
26.254
|
64.660
|
59.845
|
8.874
|1990/91
|
23.694
|
62.962
|
44.614
|
6.554
|1985/86
|
16.810
|
50.990
|
46.159
|
3.134
|1980/81
|
10.397
|
48.701
|
47.599
|
1.940
|1975/76
|
4.229
|
56.554
|
49.373
|
602
|1970/71
|
4.325
|
69.160
|
42.245
|
698
|Table 2
|School Year
|
Educational Institutions by Education Level
|
Pre-School & Pre-Primary
|
Primary
|
Secondary
|
Tertiary
|2022/23
|
764
|
358
|
171
|
58
|2021/22
|
728
|
360
|
167
|
58
|2020/21
|
734
|
360
|
168
|
55
|2019/20
|
743
|
361
|
168
|
57
|2018/19
|
745
|
361
|
164
|
57
|2017/18
|
745
|
362
|
165
|
55
|2015/16
|
726
|
362
|
167
|
48
|2010/11
|
680
|
368
|
166
|
43
|2005/06
|
682
|
365
|
158
|
36
|2000/01
|
642
|
367
|
134
|
32
|1995/96
|
647
|
381
|
123
|
33
|1990/91
|
572
|
383
|
108
|
27
|1985/86
|
423
|
380
|
103
|
16
|1980/81
|
259
|
443
|
91
|
13
|1975/76
|
96
|
400
|
80
|
6
|1970/71
|
109
|
565
|
83
|
5
Methodological Information
Coverage of Annual Survey on Education
The Annual Survey on Education collects annually detailed data on pupils/students, graduates, staff, and funding for all levels of education. It covers all educational institutions, public and private, in the Government controlled areas.
Reference period
The reference period for the data of Pre-School and Pre-Primary, Primary, Secondary and Special education is October 2022. The reference period for Tertiary education is the academic year 2022/2023. For the financial statistics of education, the reference period is the calendar year 2022.