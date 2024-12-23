Cyprus: Education Survey 2022/2023

Posted on December 23, 2024

Based on the results of the Annual Survey on Education for the school year 2022/2023, the total number of pupils and students at all educational levels reached 208.374 compared to 203.041 the school year 2021/2022, recording an increase (2,6%). The total number of educational institutions in 2022/2023 was 1.351 compared to 1.313 in 2021/2022. Finally, the total number of teachers in 2022/2023 was 16.475, recording an increase (3,6%) compared to 2021/2022, where teachers were 15.907.

Number of Students and Educational Institutions by Level of Education

For the school year 2022/2023 in Pre-school and Pre-primary education, 764 kindergartens and day nurseries operated with 37.344 children, recording an increase (6,8%) compared to the 2021/2022 school year, where 728 kindergartens and day nurseries operated with 34.980 children.

In Primary education, 358 schools operated with 58.168 pupils, showing an increase (2,3%) compared to 2021/2022, where 360 schools operated with 56.853 pupils.

In Secondary education, during 2022/2023, 59.926 pupils enrolled in 171 schools, showing an increase (2,9%) compared to 2021/2022, where 167 schools operated with 58.212 pupils.

In Tertiary education, 58 educational institutions operated with a total number of 52.936 students. The corresponding figures for the academic year 2021/2022 were 58 educational institutions and 52.996 students.

Additionally, in 2022/2023, 11 Special Schools operated with 551 pupils and 211 teachers, while in 2021/2022, for the same number of schools, we had 524 pupils and 217 teachers. 

Financial Statistics of Education

Public expenditure in all levels of education amounted to €1.445,9 million in 2022 and accounted for 13,0% of the Government Budget and 4,9% of the Gross Domestic Product.

The corresponding amounts for the financial year 2021 amounted to €1.357,3 million and accounted for 13,1% of the Government Budget and 5,4% of the Gross Domestic Product.

The cost per student for public education in 2022 measured, in terms of current expenditure, €5.770 for Pre-School and Pre-Primary, €8.082 for Primary, €12.026 for Secondary General, €14.361 for Secondary Vocational and €13.591 for Tertiary education.

The corresponding current expenditure per pupil for public education in 2021 was €5.637 for Pre-School and Pre-Primary, €7.377 for Primary, €11.419 for Secondary General, €14.006 for Secondary Vocational and €12.955 for Tertiary education.

 

Table 1
School Year

Pupils/Students by Education Level

Pre-School & Pre-Primary

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary
2022/23

37.344

58.168

59.926

52.936
2021/22

34.980

56.853

58.212

52.996
2020/21

32.958

58.093

56.714

53.508
2019/20

33.329

58.779

55.922

53.192
2018/19

33.108

58.060

55.499

50.211
2017/18

32.522

56.699

54.966

47.169
2015/16

30.471

54.292

55.711

40.347
2010/11

28.582

54.083

63.764

32.118
2005/06

26.557

59.401

65.660

20.587
2000/01

26.455

63.387

64.023

11.934
1995/96

26.254

64.660

59.845

8.874
1990/91

23.694

62.962

44.614

6.554
1985/86

16.810

50.990

46.159

3.134
1980/81

10.397

48.701

47.599

1.940
1975/76

4.229

56.554

49.373

602
1970/71

4.325

69.160

42.245

698

 

Table 2
School Year

Educational Institutions by Education Level

Pre-School & Pre-Primary

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary
2022/23

764

358

171

58
2021/22

728

360

167

58
2020/21

734

360

168

55
2019/20

743

361

168

57
2018/19

745

361

164

57
2017/18

745

362

165

55
2015/16

726

362

167

48
2010/11

680

368

166

43
2005/06

682

365

158

36
2000/01

642

367

134

32
1995/96

647

381

123

33
1990/91

572

383

108

27
1985/86

423

380

103

16
1980/81

259

443

91

13
1975/76

96

400

80

6
1970/71

109

565

83

5

 

Methodological Information

Coverage of Annual Survey on Education

The Annual Survey on Education collects annually detailed data on pupils/students, graduates, staff, and funding for all levels of education. It covers all educational institutions, public and private, in the Government controlled areas.

Reference period

The reference period for the data of Pre-School and Pre-Primary, Primary, Secondary and Special education is October 2022. The reference period for Tertiary education is the academic year 2022/2023. For the financial statistics of education, the reference period is the calendar year 2022.

Famagusta Gazette