International flights at Haifa Airport in northern Israel resume

International flights at Haifa Airport in northern Israel resumed on Sunday after a suspension of over a year, Israel’s Ministry of Transport and Road Safety said in a statement.

A ceremony was held at the airport, with the attendance of Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev, mayors, and aviation officials, the statement said.

The resumption featured a flight to Larnaca, a city on the southeast coast of Cyprus, by Air Haifa, a new Israeli airline that received an operating license in September, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the ministry has launched a new shuttle bus line to the recently-renovated airport, adapted to the flight schedule.

The airport reopened its international services last June after a four-year hiatus, but halted them again last October when the Israel-Hezbollah conflict broke out. ■